Oldham County Courthouse temporarily moves into old grocery store

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – The Oldham County Courthouse is moving while a new courthouse is being built.
The courthouse began relocating to 6822 Central Avenue, the former IGA Grocery store, on Feb. 1.
Oldham County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Kaelin said the move is expected to last 2-and-a-half-years while a new courthouse is built in LaGrange.
Kaelin said the courthouse will be closed during the first two weeks of February while the move is completed. During that time, court filings and payments can be e-filed, sent by mail or dropped in a secure lockbox that will be mounted on the front of the temporary courthouse.
