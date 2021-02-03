SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Nice to get some more sunshine today! Enjoy it as we are still on track for rain to move in later Thursday and Thursday night.
Cold air and some light snow will enter the picture over the weekend with next week still feature the main cold blast of air. But, the details on just HOW cold we get and just HOW much snow we can pick up??? ...are still in question.
It is going to be a fun and complex ride on the weather train over the next 10 days.
Stay close to the forecast for updates.
BOTS!
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.