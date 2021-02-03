Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond

Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (Source: Antioch Police Department via AP/Antioch Police Department)
By Associated Press | February 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 5:30 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors have asked a judge for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two people during an anti-police protest in Kenosha in August.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces two counts of intentional homicide.

He was arrested the day after the shootings but went free after he posted $2 million bail.

Conservative groups covered that cost.

Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday alleging that Rittenhouse violated his bond after he failed to inform them that he has moved, preventing the court from monitoring his whereabouts.

They filed a motion Wednesday asking Judge Bruce Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase his bail by $200,000.

Rittenhouse’s attorney said he’s looking into a response.

