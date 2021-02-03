50+ years later, Louisville woman’s generosity helps Black football team get state title recognition

She wanted to pay for the players’ $300 championship rings, and went to Perry to meet the team. She also got the players trophies, and one for the new school so future generations of students would know about the past. Velde said she spent about $17,000. Her friends Sondra and Paul Karem made the trip with her. Paul Karem helped produce the recent documentary “Black in Blue,” the story of the University of Kentucky football players who were the first black scholarship athletes in the SEC. Clarington said all the effort and care by Velde and her friends means everything to the team.