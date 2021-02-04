Cats fall 75-70 at #18 Missouri

(WAVE) - Kentucky had trouble executing down the stretch again, a familiar theme in 2020-21, as the Cats fell to 5-11 after a 75-70 loss at #18 Missouri (12-3, 5-3 SEC) on Wednesday night.
“It’s not like we didn’t play in the last four minutes,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “We knew what we were doing, we were playing, we defended, we just again, turned it over, 17 turnovers, you’re not gonna win a game like this.”
The Cats trailed 40-27 at the half but rallied, opening the second 20 minutes on a 15-3 run to get within 43-42 on a Brandon Boston three-pointer.
The Tigers extended the lead to 60-51, but the Cats made another run. a Davion Mintz steal and slam got UK within 68-65 with 4:56 left.
Mintz led the Cats with 18 points. Boston and Keion Brooks each scored 10.
Dru Smith had a game-high 25 points for Missouri, and added seven rebounds and five assists.
The Cats have lost five of their last six. They are 5-11, 4-5 in the SEC.
Up next is a visit from #11 Tennessee (12-4, 5-4) on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena.
