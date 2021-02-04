City announces free tax prep service for eligible Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders announced Thursday plans to offer free federal and state income tax preparation for Louisville residents who qualify.
The Louisville Asset Building Coalition’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, and AARP Tax Aide programs provide trained, IRS-certified volunteers to offer the free tax services either online or at select drop-off sites.
The free service is available to individuals and families who earned less than $66,000 last year.
As part of the service, VITA and AARP volunteers will determine whether residents are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, a refundable federal tax credit for low- and middle-income working individuals and families. Eligibility for the EITC is based on income, the number of family members and other criteria, such as the amount of a family’s credit. Working families who earn up to $57,400 may be eligible, with average credits last year amounting to nearly $2,500.
“Now more than ever, tax refunds provide a critical boost to the household budget for many Louisville families,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “For many working families, free help with taxes and guidance in qualifying for the EITC can be a game-changer. That’s money that could be used to start a savings account, buy a car, get braces for a child, pay books and college tuition, or start a college fund for their children.”
The VITA campaign and Louisville AARP sites processed nearly 13,000 returns last year, adding more than $16 million to the local economy, including nearly $3.5 million in Earned Income Tax Credits to residents.
Feb. 12 is the first official day for filing tax returns. While free tax filing will not happen face-to-face as in past years because of COVID-19, the free tax assistance services are available through select drop-off sites and online methods. Individuals can visit getyourrefund.org to have their taxes prepared online, and starting Feb. 8, may also call 502-305-0005 for more information.
The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:
- Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.
- Bates Community Development Corporation, 1228 Jackson St.
- Eastern Area Community Ministries, 9104 Westport Rd.
- Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway
- Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.
- Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
- United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.
- Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.
Visit http://labcservices.org for hours of operations at the VITA sites and other information, or call Metro United Way’s 211 help referral service.
Also, visit the website for information about a free service for those interested in filing their taxes online. Volunteers may visit MyFreeTaxes.com to access free software programs offered in partnership by United Way Worldwide and TaxSlayer. Eligible clients may also visit labcservices.org to access the IRS Free File Program Delivered by Turbo Tax. LABC is proud to be a member of the Tax Time Allies, and has received funding from the Intuit Freedom Foundation to increase access to VITA and free software programs.
The other service, AARP Tax-Aide, aims to serve anyone who comes through the door, with special attention to those age 60 and older. AARP select drop-off sites in Louisville will open Feb. 15.
For future updates, including online filing options AARP Tax Aide plans to offer, visit http://www.aarp-tax-aide-lou.org.
To help preparers accurately determine EITC eligibility and prepare returns, individuals should bring:
- Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return
- Copy of 2019 tax return with all attachments and schedules
- W-2s and 1099s from your employers
- Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income
- Form 1099-G for any unemployment compensation received during the year
- 1095-A for health insurance
- 1098 for education credit, plus a detailed financial statement from the school
- Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit as well as savings account number (if applicable)
- Childcare information, including Provider ID and actual amounts paid
- Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed
- Additional tax information that may be required
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.