Doctors brace for potential COVID-19 surge after Super Bowl events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For nearly a month, Indiana and Kentucky have tracked steady declines in new COVID-19 cases.
But, local doctors say they’re hoping Super Bowl events won’t lead to another spike.
After the fall and winter holidays, each state reported spikes in new COVID cases. Health experts say they believe more people were in close proximity and spreading the virus. Now that we’re about a year into face masks and social distancing, COVID fatigue has fewer people following safety guidelines. Local hospitals told WAVE 3 News they’re preparing for potential surge after Sunday’s Super Bowl events.
To stop that from happening after the Super Bowl, here are some safety guidelines from Dr. Sally Suliman from UofL Health.
- Watch the big game at home with people you live with.
- If it’s with anyone outside of your home, try to keep it outdoors.
- Continue regular handwashing.
- Wear a mask. The more layers, the more protection.
- Since you’ll take off your masks to enjoy food and drinks, doctors recommend socially-distant seating.
“That has been the main message for the last year,” Suliman said. “Even if people don’t feel it, there really has been a huge difference and that’s the biggest thing an individual can do to contribute to keeping people safe.”
If you believe you’ve been exposed, doctors recommend to quarantine for five to seven days, and then get tested.
