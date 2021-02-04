A Dream Come True for a Local Quarterback

Now, McElroy is going to play his college ball for the team he grew up rooting for, U of L as a preferred walk on. “It’s like I can’t even comprehend it yet. Honestly, I feel like the first time I step in there it’s going to be like, oh my God, this is happening now,” said McElroy. Mom and dad are excited, because they’re U of L grads and longtime season ticket holders. “It’s unbelievably crazy because this is a kid who’s watched University of Louisville football with me since two years old,” said Neil McElroy, Nathan’s father.