A Dream Come True for a Local Quarterback

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Trinity High School Quarterback, Nathan McElroy’s route to signing day was a long road, which took dedication and work ethic.
As a sophomore, McElroy never saw the field in a varsity game, and was playing safety on the JV team. “Sophomore year I was the only quarterback who did not get to play in a varsity game,” McElroy said.
However, McElroy dedicated himself to the game, and is leaving Trinity with back-to-back state titles. “I always thought I had something, you know? Then, I put in work for it, and I just went and got it,” said McElroy.
Now, McElroy is going to play his college ball for the team he grew up rooting for, U of L as a preferred walk on. “It’s like I can’t even comprehend it yet. Honestly, I feel like the first time I step in there it’s going to be like, oh my God, this is happening now,” said McElroy. Mom and dad are excited, because they’re U of L grads and longtime season ticket holders. “It’s unbelievably crazy because this is a kid who’s watched University of Louisville football with me since two years old,” said Neil McElroy, Nathan’s father.
So, the journey that began here at Trinity takes its next stop at U of L, and Nathan McElroy’s former head coach, recently retired Trinity head coach, Bob Beatty, has no doubt that he will find success.
“Being that preferred walk on, that doesn’t bother him. He’ll go to work,” said Beatty. Getting on the field won’t be easy as a walk on, but he’s beaten the odds in the past. “It will be interesting, and I just can’t wait to get in there honestly,” said McElroy.
