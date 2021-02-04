FORECAST: Breezy with rain returning this afternoon

- TODAY: Rain with wind gusts near 30 mph at times into the evening
- WEEKEND: Snow showers possible as colder air flows into region
- NEXT WEEK: Rain/snow chance followed by likely Arctic Blast with bitterly cold temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this morning as the wind begins to gust between 20 and 30 MPH. Temperatures max out in the 40s as rain moves in this afternoon. We’ll keep rain showers in the forecast this evening before it eventually switches to snow early Friday morning. Significant impacts are not expected. Temperatures drop into the 20s overnight.
A few flurries are possible tomorrow morning before we see some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 30s. A piece of energy may spark a burst of light snow as it passes through late Friday into early Saturday. Temperatures will be well below freezing. A few slick spots are possible overnight.
A few quick-hitting snow chances are in the forecast this weekend before a more significant system to kick-off the next workweek.
