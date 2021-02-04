FORECAST: Gusty winds & colder overnight

- FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow showers late, mainly north of I-64
- WEEKEND: Light rain to snow Saturday night; falling temperatures Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain departs overnight with only a few flurries lingering into the overnight hours.
Winds will be strong with gusts 25 to 35 mph into the early morning hours. Temperatures will lag, but fall into the 20s by sunrise Friday. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate our Friday forecast, but a few peeks of sunshine will be possible. Clouds increase later in the afternoon hours as the next wave of energy approaches from the north and west. Highs Friday stay in the 30s.
The quick burst of snow shower activity Friday night will put down accumulations of less than 1″ north of I-64, but stay tuned for updates on this over the next 24 hours. Lows Friday night will be in the 20s, so watch out for slick spots Saturday morning.
Skies will stay mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the 30s.
Another wave of energy pushes in Saturday night with light snow possible.
The blocking pattern across the north pole will allow for the cold air to be displaced southward. The question is how modified will it be for us. This will not be exactly like the Polar Vortex we saw a couple years ago, but should provide temperatures colder than average and for a longer period of time. Let the fun begin!
