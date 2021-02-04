FORECAST: Wind & rain this evening

- THIS EVENING: Rain with wind gusts 25 to 35 mph
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow showers late, mainly north of I-64
- WEEKEND: Light rain to snow Saturday night; falling temperatures Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is rainy for the evening with strong wind gusts around 40 mph ramping back up near midnight. That wind should dry the roads out to prevent black ice, but something we’ll be watching.
It will be mainly cloudy on Friday with a snow chance kicking in after sunset. Highs will be in the 30s.
A quick burst of snow is still on the table for areas along/north of I-64 during the night. Most amounts look light but a couple spots north of Louisville could exceed 1″. Lows will be in the 20s.
A few flurries are possible early in the day Saturday otherwise we will get a short break in the action with mainly cloudy skies during the day with highs well into the 30s.
The cold air has been delayed again, but the active pattern shows no signs of letting up. We’ll see the core of the cold air arrive mid to late next week with precipitation chances several times during the 10 day earliest alert forecast.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.