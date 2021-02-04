Hardin County family cheering on family member playing in Super Bowl LV

Guerrero laughed as she shares a story about sending him money while he attended the University of Southern Mississippi. She would tell him to make sure he didn’t cash the check until a certain date. She said he recently asked her why, and she explained being on a fixed income she wanted to make sure the money was in the bank. Now Nunez-Roches is taking care of his grandmother, his mother Nancy Nunez, and all his grandmother’s friends at her senior complex.