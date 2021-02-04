Leader of Indiana’s teachers wants educators moved up on vaccination list

For months, teachers’ personal and professional lives have been upended and many have put their lives at risk to ensure our kids receive a quality education during the pandemic – all while being told we would be prioritized when the moment came for a vaccine. Yet, Indiana decided to disregard the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on vaccine allocation by delaying teacher vaccinations. Parents, students, and educators want nothing more than a return to normalcy and without prioritizing educators learning disruptions will only worsen.