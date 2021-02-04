LMPD officer who fired pepper balls at WAVE 3 News crew under federal investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer who fired his pepper ball gun at a WAVE 3 News reporter and photographer is the subject of a federal investigation.
The moment was caught on live TV in May (watch in video player above) when Kaitlin Rust and James Dobson were both hit with pepper balls during a night of protests.
“I spent a lot of time putting that out of my mind,” Rust told WAVE 3 News.
Rust is still reporting, now working at a sister station in Louisiana. Dobson is still a photographer at WAVE 3 News.
Rust said the experience has been hard to get over.
“It was a very tense, very stressful, crazy point in time,” she said.
LMPD said Officer Dustin Dean was reassigned after the incident. The department has declined to comment further.
WAVE 3 News did not previously confirm the federal investigation, or the identity of the LMPD officer, at the request of the FBI, whose case is still open.
It’s unclear if any charges will be filed, but what is clear is that Rust and Dobson will continue doing the jobs they still love.
“I am definitely a lot more hesitant when it comes to telling people what I do,” Rust said. “It is what I signed up for.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.