Louisville Bats preparing for 2021 season, whenever that may be
After the cancellation of the 2020 minor league baseball season, the Louisville Bats are looking forward to welcoming fans in 2021 to a renovated Louisville Slugger Field.
By Sean Baute | February 4, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 12:18 PM
Fans attending Bats games at Louisville Slugger Field will find renovations that have moved the grassy berm from left center field to the right field line.
Fans attending Bats games at Louisville Slugger Field will find renovations that have moved the grassy berm from left center field to the right field line.
A new bar on the Overlook Deck is one of two new outdoor bar areas in the renovated Louisville Slugger Field.
A new bar on the Overlook Deck is one of two new outdoor bar areas in the renovated Louisville Slugger Field.
The kids playground area down the right field line has been upgraded as part of the renovations at Louisville Slugger Field.
The kids playground area down the right field line has been upgraded as part of the renovations at Louisville Slugger Field.
After the cancellation of the 2020 minor league baseball season, the Louisville Bats are looking forward to welcoming fans in 2021 to a renovated Louisville Slugger Field.
After the cancellation of the 2020 minor league baseball season, the Louisville Bats are looking forward to welcoming fans in 2021 to a renovated Louisville Slugger Field. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - The hiatus from Minor League Baseball may finally be over but there’s still no schedule and still no clarity on how many fans can attend games, if they can attend at all.

The Louisville Bats and the rest of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) are facing challenges like never before, even compared to a year with zero games played.

“When baseball’s been a part of your life for as long as it’s been a part of mine,” said Greg Galiette, Bats Executive Vice President, “then to have it taken away, it was like a big void in my life.”

Galiette, who is getting ready for his 37th year with the team, is one only six people left working in the Bats offices at Louisville Slugger Field. After not playing a single game in the 2020 calendar year, the thought of baseball coming back is exciting.

“It definitely gets your juices going,” Galiette said.

Galiette says Major League Baseball now holds all the cards. They’re the ones that will ultimately decide when and where teams will play, after taking over the reigns from MiLB. Still though, nothing’s set in stone.

“You just make plans based on [knowing] you’re going to play,” said Galiette. “You just don’t know when and against who.”

All-in-all, Galiette said the Bats are lucky. As part of MLB’s restructuring, they cut ties with over 40 minor league franchises.

“A lot of small communities lost one of the things that they really hang their hat on,” Galiette said.

In Louisville, there’s a still a lot of excitement coming from the Cincinnati Reds’ AAA affiliate. Galiette is excited for baseball and excited to show off new amenities for fans. They include two new outdoor bar areas, a brand new playground area and a new grassy berm down the right field line. Plus, there’s no more bleachers. They were taken out to make room for more patio seating. That area will be known as the Humana Cabana.

While the stadium’s capacity will drop, Galiette said it’s still above average for new parks. It’s not clear when fans will be able to enjoy all these things, but one thing’s certain for Galiette: “Baseball is coming back this spring.”

Galiette expects to have a schedule by the end of February or early March.

