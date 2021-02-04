Louisville Bats preparing for 2021 season, whenever that may be

In Louisville, there’s a still a lot of excitement coming from the Cincinnati Reds’ AAA affiliate. Galiette is excited for baseball and excited to show off new amenities for fans. They include two new outdoor bar areas, a brand new playground area and a new grassy berm down the right field line. Plus, there’s no more bleachers. They were taken out to make room for more patio seating. That area will be known as the Humana Cabana.