Louisville Bats preparing for 2021 season, whenever that may be

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - The hiatus from Minor League Baseball may finally be over but there’s still no schedule and still no clarity on how many fans can attend games, if they can attend at all.
The Louisville Bats and the rest of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) are facing challenges like never before, even compared to a year with zero games played.
“When baseball’s been a part of your life for as long as it’s been a part of mine,” said Greg Galiette, Bats Executive Vice President, “then to have it taken away, it was like a big void in my life.”
Galiette, who is getting ready for his 37th year with the team, is one only six people left working in the Bats offices at Louisville Slugger Field. After not playing a single game in the 2020 calendar year, the thought of baseball coming back is exciting.
“It definitely gets your juices going,” Galiette said.
Galiette says Major League Baseball now holds all the cards. They’re the ones that will ultimately decide when and where teams will play, after taking over the reigns from MiLB. Still though, nothing’s set in stone.
“You just make plans based on [knowing] you’re going to play,” said Galiette. “You just don’t know when and against who.”
All-in-all, Galiette said the Bats are lucky. As part of MLB’s restructuring, they cut ties with over 40 minor league franchises.
“A lot of small communities lost one of the things that they really hang their hat on,” Galiette said.
In Louisville, there’s a still a lot of excitement coming from the Cincinnati Reds’ AAA affiliate. Galiette is excited for baseball and excited to show off new amenities for fans. They include two new outdoor bar areas, a brand new playground area and a new grassy berm down the right field line. Plus, there’s no more bleachers. They were taken out to make room for more patio seating. That area will be known as the Humana Cabana.
While the stadium’s capacity will drop, Galiette said it’s still above average for new parks. It’s not clear when fans will be able to enjoy all these things, but one thing’s certain for Galiette: “Baseball is coming back this spring.”
Galiette expects to have a schedule by the end of February or early March.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.