Louisville community leaders concerned about racial disparities in distribution of COVID vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Raoul Cunningham waited in line for his coronavirus vaccine at Kroger Field in Lexington, he didn’t see many faces that looked like his.
“It became obvious that there were not very many African Americans,” he said.
Cunningham is president of the Louisville NAACP and a member of the organization’s national board of directors. He said his experience getting a shot only added to his concerns about racial disparities in vaccine distribution.
“If our community does not get the vaccination, it will be more devastating,” he said.
According to the CDC, Black Americans only made up 5% of those who received a shot in the first 30 days of the nation’s vaccine rollout. Conversely, White Americans made up more than 60% of those who began the vaccination process in the same time period.
Cunningham cited vaccine hesitancy and a lack of access as potential causes for those disparities, gaps that could further impact a community hit disproportionately hard by the virus.
“I’m positive there is some hesitation that goes to lack and fear. I believe it is a combination of mistrust and no computers,” he said.
Kentucky has not yet published any data regarding vaccine distribution and race. Gov. Andy Beshear said the state will release that demographic information Monday.
“We should expect to see something similar to what we’re seeing in the entire rest of the United States,” he said. “We need to be more intentional on equity.”
Beshear said he hopes to address “societal inequities” within vaccine tiers and vaccine hesitancy among communities of color.
Dr. Kelly McCants with Norton’s Institute for Health Equity said some steps have already been taken to close gaps in Louisville.
“Our early offering at our 18th and Broadway location, with some of the things we’ve done with our community partners,” he said. “In terms of getting the message out about local communities, we’re hoping that those things will actually improve.”
McCants told WAVE 3 News those actions led to higher rates of vaccinations within Norton Healthcare for communities of color.
