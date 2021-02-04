Man shot, killed during burglary in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot and killed during a report of a burglary, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department.
Nelson County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Bardstown Police Department officers were called to a home on West Sandstone Court around 9 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a burglary.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot in the chest. That man was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Investigators said the shooting happened another man entered the home and there was an altercation.
The shooting remains under investigation.
