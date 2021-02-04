‘Mask up, protect yourself’: Beshear confirms 2,500 more COVID cases, 58 deaths Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his COVID update Thursday, announcing 2,500 new cases and 58 more deaths.
At least 372,012 Kentuckians have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic last spring and 3,921 have died.
“I hope this reminds everyone how dangerous this virus is. Mask up, protect yourself, and protect your family,” the governor said. “We just memorialized our 3,000th death by planting flags outside of the Capitol. We add to them every day.”
Since the start of statewide COVID vaccinations, Beshear and Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said about 450,000 Kentuckians have gotten their first dose.
Stack reiterated the fact that having 10% of Kentucky’s population vaccinated less than one year into the start of the pandemic is “nothing short of a scientific anomaly.”
However, Beshear said more people are being vaccinated than what the state has been allocated for. He reminded the public that patience is necessary as the state waits for more vaccine doses to be sent by the federal government each week.
Kentucky is in the process of opening four more regional vaccination sites, the first two of which are in partnership with Kroger:
- KY Convention Center in Covington
- Kroger Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green
- Murray State University CFSB Center in Murray
- T.J. Health Pavilion in Glasgow
