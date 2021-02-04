McConnell, JCPS vice-chairman clash over issue of reopening schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - United States Senate Minority Leader and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell called out a Jefferson County Board of Education member after comments he made during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Chris Kolb, the JCPS Board of Education vice-chairman, suggested during the meeting that vaccines may not be enough to combat the COVID-19 virus if students, teachers, and staff go back to school.
Wednesday on the U.S. Senate floor, McConnell said families need to return to their normal lives, which includes going back to in-person learning.
“Families are losing patience with this nonsense, and fast,” McConnell said. “We could not function with remote police or remote firefighters or remote dental surgeons and we’d never pretend otherwise. Kids, parents, and a lot of talented teachers have given online learning their all, but we will be deluding ourselves if we continue to accept this pale shadow of proper schooling when all the science points the other way.”
McConnell criticized Kolb for being reluctant to reopen schools.
“In my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, the largest school district in the state has a union-funded Board of Education vice-chair,” he said. “He’s now saying that even if all school personnel get vaccines, he’d still be reluctant to open schools.”
Kolb took to Twitter to reply to the Senate Minority Leader’s comments.
“Louisville is not your hometown,” he wrote. “That’s in Alabama. You’re bought by drug companies, health insurers, predatory hedge funds, and the corporate elite.”
Students have not been inside JCPS schools since last March due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Tuesday that in-person learning could resume in the spring after teachers and staff get vaccinated.
