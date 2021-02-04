NCAA cancels Division III winter championships

(WAVE) - The NCAA announced on Wednesday that as a result of low participation numbers the Division III winter championships have been canceled for 2020-21.
The championship’s impacted are men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s ice hockey and wrestling.
The participation numbers in these sports had dipped to below the 60% threshold for basketball and swimming and diving and track and field and 70% for ice hockey and wrestling.
Kentucky schools who compete in NCAA Division III are Spalding, Centre College, Berea College and Transylvania University.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.