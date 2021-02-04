SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Just a reminder the video today is from the LIVE version this morning. Expect more adjustments as I get used to this change in setup.
We are on track for wind and rain later today. In fact, tonight looks rather soggy. Hopefully the wind will remain strong enough to dry up the roads but that will be something we’ll track later tonight.
There is another wave of quick-hitting light snow Friday evening toward midnight. Light amounts with that one.
Another wave moves in Saturday night into Sunday. Again, some light snow accumulations possible.
Then we get into the battle of the placement of Arctic air next week and the stronger southern jet stream. It is going to lead to some complex wintry weather that could either impact us directly or miss us to the south. You guys know how this goes around here.
Needs more time in the oven...
