Suspect in domestic violence shooting arrested, arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted in connection with a late December shooting that left a woman critically injured has been arrested.
Deshawn Bolds, 19, of Louisville, is charged with single counts of assault domestic violence, attempted murder, terroristic threatening and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is also facing two counts of wanton endangerment.
Louisville Metro police officers who responded to the shooting on Dec. 28 found a woman with several gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim underwent surgery at UofL Hospital, but court documents say she was able to tell police that Bolds was the person who shot her.
Investigators found 17 spent shell casings at the scene.
The victim told police she and Bolds had been arguing over the phone throughout the day while she was at the home of a friend. She also said Bolds had sent text messages threatening her.
After Bolds later seemed to have calmed down, the victim agree when he asked to talk with her. However, when Bolds arrived the victim said he got out of a car with a gun and fired multiple times at her. The victim was hit four times, but other rounds struck a home next door where a person was sleeping along with endangering the person the victim was visiting.
A not guilty plea was entered for Bolds during his arraignment this morning. Bond was set at $750,000 cash and he was ordered not have contact with any of the victims or possess weapons.
