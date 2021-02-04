’We have to have clear rules’: Beshear granted restraining order in fight over COVID powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear continues facing legal battles over COVID-19 executive orders. However, he continues to win in the court of law.
Still, Kentucky lawmakers are throwing lawsuits and impeachment at the head of state to try to put a stop to Beshear’s COVID restrictions.
“What can we do to keep people safe? This,” the governor stressed Wednesday. “We have to have clear, consistent rules.”
Beshear added that if it weren’t for his measures, businesses and schools would have many more hoops to go through amid the pandemic.
“Whether or not people want to pull authority from me, let’s be smart in how we address the virus,” he said, “and not say to our businesses, ‘It’s on you now. Here’s all the paperwork.’”
Wednesday, a judge granted the governor a partial restraining order in a lawsuit he filed Tuesday. It came two days after an impeachment petition with thousands of signatures and filled boxes were dropped off at the Kentucky State Capitol.
Kentucky’s Senate and House overrode Beshear’s vetoes on legislation limiting his power, garnering legal support from the Commonwealth’s Republican attorney general.
House Bill 1 would allow businesses and schools to stay open for as long as CDC guidance is followed and provide guidelines for visitation at long-term care facilities. Senate Bill 1 would restrict the time a governor’s executive order can be put into effect to 30 days, unless the General Assembly has approved the extension, and prevents the governor from filing a new executive order.
Both pieces of legislation were among those vetoed by Beshear last month.
“A lot of the decisions we make in Frankfort are somewhat distant and disconnected,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. “[They are] decisions from those frank conversations that have to be had at the dinner table at the end of a long day.”
Beshear’s counsel argued the executive decision to enact rules have saved lives, especially now with new COVID variants and a limited vaccine supply.
”This can be interpreted to completely undo the mask regulation and any capacity limits,” Amy Cubbage, Beshear’s legal counsel, said. “We could have large scale events tomorrow.”
Kentucky’s Supreme Court unanimously decided the governor’s executive decisions were both legal and necessary.
