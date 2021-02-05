Behind the Forecast: Superbolts: 1,000 times brighter than average lightning

Researchers have found that superbolts are most common between November and February, the Northern Hemisphere’s winter. Most superbolts strike west of Europe in the Northern Atlantic, in the Mediterranean Sea, and over the Andes Mountains. Smaller concentrations of superbolts were also found east of Japan in the North Pacific, south of South Africa, and in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans along the Equator. Superbolts typically strike over oceans and seas. This is the opposite of all global lightning, which is concentrated over landmasses.