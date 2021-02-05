Elizabethtown carjacker who tried running over officers sentenced to 16 years in prison

“During this armed carjacking - the defendant, Joshua Logsdon, pointed a loaded firearm at the owner of a vehicle, and fired the weapon as the victim attempted to escape. Further, responding police officers were placed in substantial danger when the defendant drove the stolen car directly at them. The federal sentence of nearly 16 years in prison without the possibility of parole is appropriate for this violent crime,” ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division said. “ATF is thankful to our law enforcement partners who risk their lives to protect our communities.”