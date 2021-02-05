Elizabethtown carjacker who tried running over officers sentenced to 16 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 36-year-old man will serve nearly 16 years in prison for a violent carjacking in Elizabethtown two years ago.
Joshua J. Logsdon was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to carjacking, use and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon with a firearm in October.
Logsdon, who is from Sonora, was formally sentenced to 190 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
Carissa Moss with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office broke down Logsdon’s crimes from Feb. 26, 2019 and the subsequent charges, stating that he ran away from Elizabethtown officers as they were helping detectives with the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force in a drug investigation.
Logsdon, who had a Taurus .380 pistol, then reportedly stole a person’s 2013 Nissan Altima, firing a shot as the car’s owner surrendered it to him.
Moss said that when police officers arrived at the scene, Logsdon drove the stolen vehicle at them, prompting the officers to fire at the car.
Logsdon continued speeding through Elizabethtown while officers pursued him, and he eventually crashed in a Sonora field.
“During this armed carjacking - the defendant, Joshua Logsdon, pointed a loaded firearm at the owner of a vehicle, and fired the weapon as the victim attempted to escape. Further, responding police officers were placed in substantial danger when the defendant drove the stolen car directly at them. The federal sentence of nearly 16 years in prison without the possibility of parole is appropriate for this violent crime,” ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division said. “ATF is thankful to our law enforcement partners who risk their lives to protect our communities.”
Before the carjacking, Logsdon had been convicted of drug possession, burglary, manufacturing a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
