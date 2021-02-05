FORECAST: Accumulating snow showers tonight, more wintry weather ahead

- TONIGHT: Snow showers after 9pm, mainly along and north of I-64
- WEEKEND: Rain to wintry mix to snow Saturday PM into the night; falling temperatures Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A band of snow showers will develop along and north of I-64 tonight, moving through from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday. Accumulations will be less than 1″, but with temperatures settling into the 20s tonight there will be some snow-covered roads in affected areas.
Any snow accumulation from early Saturday morning will melt by afternoon as highs get into the 40s. Some sunshine is possible during the day on Saturday before our next system arrives late Saturday night.
We’ll need to watch that system for Saturday night carefully. As of now, this looks like a rain to snow scenario with some light accumulations, mainly less than 1″. With that said, an all-snow scenario with higher accumulations isn’t out of the question.
Watch for tricky travel on the roads Sunday morning as snow ends with temperatures in the teens and 20s. By Sunday afternoon we’ll be partly sunny with highs struggling to make it to 30 degrees.
Our next system moving through on Tuesday of next week has all precipitation types on the table. Temperatures will tank late next week as Arctic air arrives, potentially bringing us more wintry weather by next Friday. Overnight lows heading into next weekend could be in the single digits!
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.