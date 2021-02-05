FORECAST: Breezy with some afternoon sun; Snow chance overnight

- TONIGHT: Snow showers, light accumulations mainly along/north of I-64
- WEEKEND: Light rain to snow Saturday PM into the night; falling temperatures Sunday
- NEXT WEEK: Wintry mix possible late Monday into Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on through mid-morning before decreasing for the afternoon. Today’s sunshine plus gusty southwesterly winds near 30 MPH push highs into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Clouds increase this evening. Snow showers march through the region tonight. Areas along and north of I-64 may see accumulations between a dusting and an inch. Slick spots are possible Saturday morning as lows fall into the 20s.
Partly sunny skies are in tomorrow’s forecast as temperatures climb into the low 40s for highs.
A cold front races through the area Saturday night bringing some snow and rain along with it. Some minor accumulations are possible with this system as well.
Another system brings the chance for wintry weather to start the next workweek. Beyond that, we’re watching the potential for Arctic air to settle into the region.
