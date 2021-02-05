FORECAST: Snowflakes overnight, better snow chance Saturday night

- TONIGHT: A few snow showers, mainly along and north of I-64
- WEEKEND: Rain to accumulating light snow Saturday night; falling temperatures Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers are moving through areas along and north of I-64 tonight. Dry air and light snowfall rates will keep accumulations very low, likely only up to a dusting in a few spots.
Temperatures will drop into the 20s by early Saturday morning. Any snow accumulation from early Saturday morning will melt by afternoon as highs get into the 40s. Some sunshine is possible during the day on Saturday before our next system arrives late Saturday night.
We’re watching Saturday night carefully. As of now, this looks like a rain to snow scenario with light accumulations, mainly less than 1″ with higher totals north and south of us. Higher snow accumulations aren’t out of the question. Stay tuned.
Watch for tricky travel on the roads Sunday morning as snow ends with temperatures in the teens and 20s. By Sunday afternoon we’ll be partly sunny with highs struggling to make it to 30 degrees.
Our next system moving through on Tuesday of next week has all precipitation types on the table. Temperatures will tank late next week as Arctic air arrives, potentially bringing us more wintry weather by next Friday. Overnight lows heading into next weekend could be in the single digits!
