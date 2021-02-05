Groups partner to create business training opportunities for young Louisville women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Appriss and Girls with Impact are working to empower the next generation of women. They partnered to create a business and leadership training program to under-served young women in Louisville.
Appriss will sponsor a group of local high school girls to participate in a 10-week online business training program, developed by Harvard MBA professors. Girls with Impact is working with Jefferson County Public Schools to select its first group of students.
In the program, the young women will develop their own business or non-profit venture and will be paired with local mentors to continue advancing their business plan.
Krishnan Sastry, CEO of Appriss, believes that providing opportunity at the most impressionable time in a young person’s life has the potential to change their life for good and develops diverse, inclusive talent for the next generation of tech leadership.
“One of the huge benefits out of it is it also instills a fair amount of confidence in young women,” Sastry said. “As they’re thinking about either going into the workforce and starting their own careers or perhaps going to college and developing a professional career.”
Find more information about the program, watch our WAVE 3 News Now interview in the video player below.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.