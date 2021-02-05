Independent contractors working for bars and restaurants face more setbacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As restaurants and bars try to get back on their feet amid the pandemic, many complain they’re facing more setbacks.
While businesses are trying live music again, others are being told they can’t have karaoke. That move is hurting a lot of independent contractors, like those with karaoke businesses.
“The equipment is quite expensive,” Night Moves Karaoke owner Tim Sneed said. “It’s hard for businesses to purchase that.”
Not only equipment, but Sneed said he also brings a loyal following to four Louisville restaurants and bars he’s been working in since July when businesses started opening back up during the pandemic.
“Some of the venues I’ve been at, they do (karaoke) seven days a week,” he said.
One customer of Sneed’s is Rootie’s Sports Bar & Grille on Westport Road near the Truck Plant.
“The rules are so vague,” manager Sandy Kemmerzell said. “They don’t even make any sense.”
She’s talking about Kentucky’s Alcohol Beverage Control COVID-19 rules that allow live music like bands, but do not allow one person singing karaoke on stage or on the floor even if they are six feet away from customers.
“We decided to do everything by the book with the social distance,” Sneed said. “We even have these (microphone) covers so folks can use the microphone safely, and we sanitize the mics in between the singers.”
Sneed said he takes CDC guidelines seriously because he’s had COVID-19. Despite that, on Wednesday, Kemmerzell was warned by Louisville ABC first.
“Then the state representative came in and said we’re not allowed to do karaoke, we’re not allowed to do this, we’re not allowed to do that,” she said.
Both Sneed and Kemmerzell say what’s frustrating is that enforcement isn’t equal.
“I was kind of confused,” Sneed said, “because I know I’m doing it in other bars that’s not been told by the ABC that they couldn’t do karaoke.”
Added Kemmerzell: “What’s the difference of somebody being paid to sing or someone who is singing to have fun? We’re starving and I’ve got single mothers as bartenders who can’t pay their bills.”
When WAVE 3 News tried to get a Louisville ABC officer to explain why one person can’t sing on stage, but a band can, we were told to call the state ABC. As of news time, no one returned our call.
