JCPS superintendent: Idea of political agenda playing role in return to classroom is ‘just not the case’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Weeks ahead of schedule, only a few hundred Jefferson County Public School teachers and staff members remain in the process of receiving a preliminary dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
What started as a pool of nearly 13,000 now sits at around 500.
Getting students back to school has been a hot-button issue across the country.
JCPS has been consistent in saying that this is the way to do it, with the students’ safety a top priority, but not everyone agrees with the methodology.
Just Wednesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell called out a JCPS Board member who suggested even vaccines may not be enough for a return to the classroom.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said Friday this kind of back and forth is happening everywhere because it’s such an important issue.
“This is not exclusive to JCPS or JCPS Board members,” Pollio said. “This is every city in America right now, or nearly every city in America.”
Pollio added that the district is not doing what it’s doing to conspire with any group or political party.
“Despite the narrative out there that there’s some kind of political agenda behind all of this, that is just not the case whatsoever for any superintendent I know, and I know a lot of them,” Pollio said.
Although safety is a top priority for JCPS, it’s not to be outdone by the idea that students need to be provided the best opportunities for success.
As for teachers, they’re just ready to see their students again.
“Just seeing those faces light up when you see each other, it’s, ‘oh my goodness, we’re actually in the building and seeing kids,’ and it’s amazing,” Seneca High School assistant principal Nureka Dixon said. “That’s where the excitement comes from.”
In all, about 90,000 people have been vaccinated across Jefferson County. About a quarter of those have come from the site at Broadbent Arena.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.