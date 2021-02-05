2021 Kentucky Derby Festival poster unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky Derby Festival poster went to print at Derby City Litho on Friday morning. The artist, Louisville local Andy Perez, watched as his artwork came off the press.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Perez said.
The name of the piece is called “Going Up,” and depicts a colorful horse with wings surrounded by fireworks, hot air balloons and other familiar symbols of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
“2020 was such a hard year for everybody,” Perez said. “I think looking to the future, a much brighter tomorrow is sort of the embodiment of the poster.
“We were able to use old Kentucky Derby Festival posters and cut them up and repurpose them into a new image.”
This year’s poster is historic considering the changes planned for most of the Kentucky Derby Festival’s events.
KDF CEO and president Matthew Gibson told WAVE 3 News the festival’s two largest events, Thunder Over Louisville and Pegasus Parade, will be televised.
In addition, the mini marathon and Tour de Lou will be socially-distanced.
“This year’s Kentucky Derby Festival will be different and nothing like what we’ve experienced before the pandemic,” Gibson said.
Despite that, Perez was humbled when given the opportunity to create the 2021 poster.
“I sell a lot of original artwork, and it’s always amazing to see that in people’s homes,” Perez said. “To think it could be so much more widespread with the reproduction of the poster, it’s great.”
To read the latest updates about the 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival, click here.
To order the official 2021 poster for $30, click here.
To view more of Perez’s artwork, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.