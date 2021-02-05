As more vaccine sites open across Kentucky, Stack commends efforts as ‘modern medical miracle’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - As more COVID vaccines are rolled out across Kentucky, the state’s chief health officer is encouraging everyone to hold on to hope.
“What’s helped to make us be able to get through is Team Kentucky, by far and away, has pulled together despite the difficulties,” Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Thursday during Gov. Andy Beshear’s public briefing on the coronavirus.
In the near future, more Kentuckians will be able to get vaccinated. Drive-thru facilities like the one at Broadbent Arena, in Louisville, will be open across the state, expanding the vaccination footprint.
“I know this can’t happen fast enough,” Stack said.
Four new sites are opening next week in Covington, Bowling Green, Murray and Glasgow.
Beshear and Stack did, however, remind the public that appointments to get vaccinated are coveted because there is still a tiered approach to who gets access to their shot first.
“The commitment to all the local health departments has been for a three-week period,” Stack explained. “Feb. 8, 15, and 22, they’ll receive a stable supply of vaccine in order to do their specific community outreach.”
Stack explained that for every 1% of the population, there will be 100 vaccines allocated, amounting up to 13,500 vaccines for the Commonwealth.
Less than a year since the discovery of the first COVID-19 case in Kentucky, Stack said he and his fellow health leaders are marveling at how much progress has been made in the state and across the country.
“We have vaccinated 10% or more of the state,” he said. “That is nothing short of a modern medical miracle.”
In Kentucky, vaccination sites are still focused on people who are 70 years and older. There are guidelines to follow before signing up to get vaccinated. View them by clicking here or by calling the vaccine hotline at 1+(855) 598-2246 or 1+(855) 326-4654 for hearing-impaired callers only.
More information about the virus can be found at the official Kentucky COVID-19 website.
