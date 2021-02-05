Mother of homicide victim seeks closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a shooting victim is looking for answers in a homicide that took away her youngest son.
Her son was shot Sunday on Fern Valley Road.
Latonya Fels wrung her hands as she talked about her son’s death. She said she still cannot believe that he is gone. Every day she waits for 26-year-old Dominque Fels to walk through the door.
“I’m saying, ‘No,’” Fels said. “Dominque is here. Dominque is not dead.”
The mother said that was her reaction when a friend called Sunday morning to tell her that her son was shot dead at the Days Inn hotel.
Police said the shooting happened at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they said they found one man shot multiple times.
“He was there for a birthday party, and from my understanding, he was only there for 10 minutes before he got shot down,” Fels said. “He was intervening in an argument between a guy and a girl.”
She added that was just like her son, to step in and try to peacefully resolve conflict. She said her son died trying to be a hero.
“He was peaceful,” Fels said. “He was very peaceful, yes, he was. He was fun, he was funny. He made you laugh.”
The weekend before her son died, she hosted a sleepover for Dominique and his four children. He was a father to kids ages 9, 6, 5 and 1.
“It was a nice weekend, and it was the last big weekend,” Fels said. “And then this past weekend ended Sunday morning.”
Police are still looking for a suspect in the case. Fels is pleading with the people who were at the party to come forward.
“All these people videotaped it,” Fels said. “Why can’t y’all come forward and say who did it? Y’all must have seen it if you were taping it. Why has no one come forward? Whoever the coward is, I wish he would come out. He took my baby away from me. He took my grandkids’ father away from them.”
As police still work the case, Fels said the family will is planning a funeral on Wednesday.
