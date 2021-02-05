SnowTALK! Weather Blog

I feel like I say this every winter, but this year I think I mean it. My gray hair is accelerating.
The weather pattern over the next 7-10 days is full of challenges with the full concept of ‘cause and effect’ at play.
Which means, we will have to take these system one at a time and for you weather/model watchers, use caution with any of the long term data.
For the next few days the overall plan looks like this:
Tonight--light snow after 10pm. Mainly along or north of I-64. Less than 1 inch.
Saturday night/early Sunday-- Rain to either freezing rain or snow. Less than 1 inch for most with slightly higher totals to the NW. The wind will be strong and that will be key on avoiding a flash freezing setup in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.
Late Sunday-Tuesday-- More light snow with a mix possible. Mainly rain south. Too early to get into specifics.
While it will be bitterly cold Sunday, the “core” of this cold attack still looks to be later next week. I know that keeps shifting but that is where we stand on it today.
Hang in there and stay warm!
BOTS!
