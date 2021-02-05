1 UofL bounces back with 97-68 win at Boston College

(WAVE) - Dana Evans scored 23 points as #1 UofL bounced back from it’s first loss of the season with a 97-68 win at Boston College on Thursday night.
The Cards and Eagles were tied at 33 when UofL went on a 17-2 run. Haley Van Lith hit three’s at the beginning and end of the run. Evans scored six of the 17 as well.
UofL played without two starters. Olivia Cochran missed the game with an injury. Elizabeth Balogun is practicing with the Nigerian National Team.
The Cards improve to 17-1, 10-1 in the ACC. They fell from the ranks of the unbeatens with a 74-60 at home to #4 NC State on Monday night.
UofL returns to the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. hosting Notre Dame (8-7, 6-5).
