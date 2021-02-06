Bellarmine takes over first place in ASUN with 71-56 win over Jacksonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine (10-5, 7-2 ASUN) used a 14-0 run in the early going to move in front and beat Jacksonville (9-10, 3-6) 71-56 on Friday night in Freedom Hall.
With the win the Knights improved to 7-2 in the ASUN, and are alone in first place in the league. They have won seven straight games.
“We looked them right in the eye and said that doesn’t matter, it doesn’t change one thing tomorrow,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said.”What are they going to do give you a trophy for winning the league on February 5? We addressed it, we talked about it.”
Pedro Bradshaw led Bellarmine with a career-high 24 points. He added 10 rebounds and five assists.
“Shots were falling for me tonight,” Bradshaw said. “My teammates trust me to do the right thing and I did that.”
Bellarmine led 38-22 at the half, and that was after trailing 5-0.
Dylan Penn added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Knights held Jacksonville’s Dontarius James to 10 points on 3-11 shooting from the field. He entered the as the leading scorer in the ASUN, averaging 18 points a game.
The same two teams will battle on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Freedom Hall.
Bellarmine entered the night in a three-way tie atop the ASUN standings. Liberty (15-5, 6-2) had it’s weekend series postponed after a positive COVID test at North Florida. North Alabama (10-5, 6-3) lost 86-60 at Florida Gulf Coast. So the Knights 7-2 record has them atop the standings.
Coach Davenport recaps the weekend on The Scotty Davenport Show at 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning on WAVE 3 News.
