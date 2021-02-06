Boy, 6, hospitalized with MIS-C shares experience with illness and recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana boy is back home and feeling back to normal after being hospitalized for more than a week by a condition that can form in children weeks after having COVID-19. It’s called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, mostly affecting children ages 1 to 14.
CDC data shows there have been more than 1,600 cases of MIS-C as of Jan. 8, 2021, in children nationwide and 26 deaths.
The data also shows in Kentucky and Indiana, there have been anywhere from 11 to 30 cases in children.
The most common symptoms are fever, abdominal pain, rash and feeling extra tired
Grant Waters, 6, from southern Indiana knows the sickness well. He was diagnosed with MIS-C in November.
For the past few months, he has been getting back into a rhythm of going to school and taking martial arts classes.
“At school I learn, and at martial arts, we get to wrestle with the teacher,” Grant Waters said.
One of his other favorite things is hanging out with his baby brother, but those were all things he couldn’t do for nine days in November when he was in the hospital.
His mom, Elizabeth Waters, said a strep throat test came back positive, and all his other labs came back with elevated numbers. As the boy and his parents were playing a board game, doctors told them they were going to admit him in the ICU with MIS-C. His mom was confused, not understanding how serious the syndrome was.
”They did blood work on me, took some blood, and that’s pretty much all I know,” the 6-year-old said.
In November, he started running a fever between 102 and 105 and vomiting. After visits to the doctor and ER, it was a mystery, until a doctor pressed on his stomach and the boy said it hurt. The doctor thought it could be his appendix, so he told them to go to the hospital. When he and his parents got to Norton Children’s Hospital, they were shocked at what they found out.
“I was terrified of ending up on a ventilator, but then the lab work started getting better,” Elizabeth Waters said. ”They said, ‘We’re going to do our best to make sure Grant isn’t the first local death,’ and it was just unbelievable to hear them say that, and have to call his grandparents and tell them that. We had no idea until that point it was that serious.”
The hospital told them his antibodies test for COVID-19 came back positive. His mother said he never knew he had it, as he never showed symptoms for it. Her dad had tested positive for COVID-19 a month prior, but doctors believe the 6-year-old had the virus before her father.
After being admitted to the hospital, Grant Waters’ abdominal pain got worse, his hip was hurting, and a rash started.
He needed to be put on oxygen, and then doctors increased the level of oxygen.
After nine days, Grant Waters finally returned home, mostly excited to see his baby brother.
“But my legs were weak from laying in the bed for 9 days,” he told WAVE 3 News.
His mom said it took a few weeks before the boy could walk upstairs again.
“Doctors wanted us to keep an eye on that because a lot of kids end up needing physical therapy afterwards because they were weak for so long and the inflammation,” Elizabeth Waters said.
She said three months after the diagnosis, her son still gets tired easier and is more emotional.
They have had follow up appointments with doctors, including testing his heart. Elizabeth Waters said everything has come back normal, and he’s been cleared.
“They are hoping he won’t have any more problems, but the MIS-C hasn’t been around long enough for them to be sure he won’t have issues in the future,” Elizabeth Waters said. “We just got really lucky we got him treatment quickly enough for it to have lasting damage or it to be fatal.”
Elizabeth Waters, her husband, and their parents have all gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Grant Waters said he’s grateful they did.
“Yeah, so I don’t get it again, so you can’t give your germs to me,” he told his mom.
Elizabeth Waters hopes parents will keep an eye out for symptoms in their children, so no other family has to experience it, too.
