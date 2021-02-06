Cards sidelined by COVID again, another Saturday off

“The league can aide in trying to help, but you know really it comes down to contacting other schools and seeing if there is a mutual date,” Mack said on Inside the Cards on WAVE 3 News. “I know in our case with Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner reached out and said, hey we both play on Saturday, which eventually we didn’t because of Boston College, we both play on Wednesday, any way that we can play that game on Monday, and so we agreed to it at the time, but again, certain schools, they’re playing games within their schedule, so it really depends on the other teams. Sometimes you have an opening for a week, and sometimes teams don’t, you know that you need to make it up with. That’s why we opted to help the league out by moving up our Clemson game. We weren’t necessarily happy about it, but we’re trying to get as many games in as we can.”