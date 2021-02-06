FORECAST: Rain to snow tonight, colder Sunday

- TONIGHT: Rain to snow with light accumulations possible
- SUNDAY: Slick spots possible in the morning; drier and colder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll start the day with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase through the day as our next storm system approaches. Temperatures will warm into the low 40s in the Louisville metro, mid 40s along and south of the parkways.
We’re watching tonight carefully. As of now, this looks like a rain to snow scenario with light accumulations, a coating up to an inch with higher totals north and south of us. Higher snow accumulations aren’t out of the question. Stay tuned.
Slick travel possible Sunday morning as the snow ends early and temperatures in the teens and 20s. By Sunday afternoon we’ll be partly sunny with highs struggling to make it to 30 degrees.
A partly to mostly cloudy night is expected Sunday night with lows in the teens and low 20s.
Our next system moving through on Tuesday of next week has all precipitation types on the table. Temperatures will tank late next week as Arctic air arrives, potentially bringing us more wintry weather by next Friday. Overnight lows heading into next weekend could be in the single digits!
