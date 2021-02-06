Former US Attorney Russell Coleman, UofL graduate Christie Welch join Christopher 2X Game Changers organization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two new members have been announced as part of a local non-profit organization against gun violence.
Community activist Christopher 2X announced Friday that Russell Coleman, former US Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky will be joining as a board member, and Christie Welch, 2019 Cum Laude graduate with the University of Louisville, will be serving as deputy director.
Coleman stepped down from his role as US Attorney on January 20, where he served for more than three years. He led efforts to reduce levels of violence and forged working relationships with law enforcement, community leaders, and businesses in the 53 counties he looked after.
“Christopher 2X is a force for good in our city and I am honored to be asked to assist his efforts to save lives and serve survivors of violence,” Coleman said. “Many may recognize Chris from his media appearances, but it is his tireless compassion behind the cameras at places like the UofL Emergency Department or in living rooms or funeral homes, that makes a difference one survivor at a time.”
Welch served as a volunteer Game Changers ambassador during her time at UofL, promoting a focus on education for Black children to address systemic racism in local communities, and also participated in discussions with FBI leadership to address civil rights and build trust within communities.
“I have a passion for 2X’s work and look forward with great excitement in building on his strong record including helping families and children impacted by gun violence,” she said.
“I am honored to have two talented, committed people joining our team, and excited to keep building a movement so all children can live in peace and have opportunities to learn and reach their potential,” 2X, founder of the Game Changers non-profit organization said.
