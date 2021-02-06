Gov. Beshear: Over 4,000 deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19 since pandemic began

Gov. Beshear: Over 4,000 deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19 since pandemic began
The confirmation comes on the one-year anniversary of the first death in the United States reported due to COVID-19.
By Dustin Vogt | February 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 5:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that the commonwealth has passed over 4,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

The confirmation comes on the one-year anniversary of the first death in the United States reported due to COVID-19. San Jose, California resident Patricia Dowd died on February 6, 2020 due to complications caused by the virus.

Governor Beshear confirmed an additional 1,998 cases on Saturday, with a total of 376,262 cases in Kentucky confirmed since the pandemic began.

An additional 49 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Saturday. The total number of deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now at 4,020.

The positivity rate for Kentucky based on a seven-day rolling average is now 8.07 percent.

Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:

  • Patients currently hospitalized : 1,294
  • Patients currently in ICU : 318
  • Patients currently on a ventilator : 164

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.