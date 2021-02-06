Homicide in Russell under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers in Russell are investigating a Friday night fatal shooting.
LMPD Sgt. John Bradley said the shooting was first reported around 7 p.m. on West Madison Street in the 2300 block.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.
Bradley asked anyone who has information to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 502-574-5749.
The shooting is still being investigated.
