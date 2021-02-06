Homicide in Russell under investigation

A homicide was first reported around 7 p.m. on West Madison Street in the 2300 block on Friday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 5, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 9:03 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers in Russell are investigating a Friday night fatal shooting.

LMPD Sgt. John Bradley said the shooting was first reported around 7 p.m. on West Madison Street in the 2300 block.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Bradley asked anyone who has information to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 502-574-5749.

The shooting is still being investigated.

