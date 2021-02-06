Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 2,855 new cases, 67 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
Saturday’s report confirmed an additional 2,855 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. Total number of cases reported in Indiana is now 637,987, according to the ISDH.
An additional 67 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 11,346.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 7,237,304 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 2,999,073 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 56,336, with 11,129 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 7.0 percent for all tests administered.
To see a list of cases by county, click or tap here.
