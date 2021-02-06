Less than half Kentucky long-term care staff vaccinated

But CVS Health and Walgreens were contracted by the federal government to provide only three vaccine clinics at long-term care facilities. The third, which is happening now, was meant as a wrap up to offer second doses to any stragglers. Both pharmacies initially refused to dole out first doses at their final clinic, in part because they don’t have a contract to come back and administer the second dose, said Betsy Johnson, an industry lobbyist and director of the Kentucky Association for Health Care Facilities and the Kentucky Center for Assisted Living.