Newburg shooting under investigation
Metrosafe reported a shooting around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Friday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 5, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 10:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in Newburg.

Metrosafe reported the shooting around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Wooded Way.

Officers arrived and found a person who had been shot. Their condition or if they had been taken to a hospital were not disclosed, though it was confirmed that EMS was on the scene.

Bradley asked anyone with information to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-5749.

The shooting is still being investigated.

