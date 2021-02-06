Newburg shooting under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in Newburg.
Metrosafe reported the shooting around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Wooded Way.
Officers arrived and found a person who had been shot. Their condition or if they had been taken to a hospital were not disclosed, though it was confirmed that EMS was on the scene.
Bradley asked anyone with information to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-5749.
The shooting is still being investigated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.