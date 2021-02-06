One injured in Lexington home collapse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man was hurt when a home collapsed in Lexington Saturday, Feb. 6.
It happened at 10 a.m. on Merino Street.
According to the Lexington Fire Department, the home was abandoned and was being prepared for demolition when it collapsed with four people inside. Two people made it out unharmed, but a third person was still inside. It took crews about an hour to get the man out of the house. Firefighters said that was mostly due to the tedious work of securing the home.
The man was extracted with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
Crews will be evaluating the home and investigating to find out what happened.
