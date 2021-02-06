Reset Louisville breaks ground on Russell neighborhood homes for first-time homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of empty lots in west Louisville, left vacant for years, will see new construction soon.
Reset Louisville held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday in the Russell neighborhood to mark the official start of its affordable housing project. The goal, announced in October, is to build up to 22 brand new homes for first-time homeowners, along with the creation of The West End Economic Development Fund.
Instead of turning over dirt, organization leaders held a symbolic ceremony and watched as a tree was cut down and turned to wood chips, clearing an empty plot of land.
“There are too many outside agencies here in Louisville that own too much land,” Reset Louisville founder Anthony Gaines II said.
During the ceremony, Gaines said it was “insufferable” that only 18% of land in Russell is owned by neighborhood residents. He expressed hope that Reset Louisville will help change that percentage.
The project is funded through a $1.4 million partnership with Stock Yards Bank.
“Everybody on our team works and lives here in this neighborhood so the money gets to stay in the neighborhood,” Gaines said.
On Friday, Gaines also announced a new partnership with Commonwealth Bank & Trust; their support will help renovate vacant and abandoned homes.
“The American Dream is homeownership, and we know that not everybody has the same rights and chances at homeownership, and we know that’s not right. So, we’re happy to partner with you all for those who have waited too long,” Commonwealth SVP Robbie Houchin said.
Gaines said Reset Louisville has already had interest from dozens of potential homeowners. He projects the first home will be complete in the new two to three months.
Those interested in purchasing a home with Reset Louisville can find more information here.
