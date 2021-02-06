Southeast Indiana prepares for snow as full call for plow trucks issued

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Another round of snow accumulation in Southern Indiana beginning Saturday night has the Indiana Department of Transportation Southeast District preparing a full call for plow trucks.
INDOT Southeast said with National Weather Service predicting one to two inches of snow overnight Saturday, and temperatures expected to drop into the low teens, slick road conditions are possible.
Snow plows will be called out with staggered report times starting at 8 p.m. Drivers will begin treating and clearing state highways and intersections, and additional personnel will take over Sunday morning if necessary.
The listed call out for snow plow drivers includes the following districts:
- Bloomington Sub District: 27 trucks (full call-out)
- Columbus Sub District: 28 trucks (full call-out)
- Madison Sub District: 28 trucks (full call-out)
- Aurora Sub District: 29 trucks (full call-out)
- Falls City Sub District: 14 trucks (patrols)
Drivers are asked to slow down for any plow trucks and allow plow trucks to have plenty of room to treat roadways safely.
Updates on road conditions can be found on INDOT Southeast’s Facebook page and through their interactive online traffic map.
