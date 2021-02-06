Survey on reopening JCPS schools to be sent to teachers, staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been nearly a year since students from Jefferson County Public Schools have studied inside their classrooms. Some JCPS employees are eager to return, but it’s a matter of safety.
Sue Foster, the president of the Jefferson County Association of Educational Support Personnel (JCAESP), said the majority of the JCPS employees represented by the union want to be back in school.
“We want to be back,” she said. “We’re anxious to get back. We just want to see that plan and we need to make sure everybody’s following the CDC guidelines, because historically, our housekeeping has always had a staffing issue in the district.”
JCAESP represents about 4,000 district employees, including clerical staff, school nurses, classroom assistants and nutrition workers. Foster said most of them have concerns about going back to school and need to be heard.
Next week, JCAESP will be surveying teachers and staff about whether they want to go back to school and what they would like to see in the back-to-school plan.
“They’re concerned, like I said, about the cleanliness, but they’re also concerned about the accountability,” Foster added.
Foster said employees want to see students held accountable if they don’t follow safety rules in back-to-school plans.
The Jefferson County Teachers Association will also present a similar survey to teachers next week.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio plans to present his back-to-school recommendations to the school board this month.
